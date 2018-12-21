PeaceHealth and ACLU of Washington agree to settle lawsuit involving coverage of transgender healthcare services



PeaceHealth, a nonprofit Catholic healthcare organization, and the ACLU of Washington have settled a lawsuit involving coverage of transgender healthcare services under PeaceHealth’s employee medical plan.

Enstad v. PeaceHealth was filed in U.S. District Court in the Western District of Washington in October 2017. In 2016, prior to the filing of the Enstad lawsuit, PeaceHealth began the process of updating its employee medical plan. Effective January 1, 2017, PeaceHealth’s employee medical plan was changed to cover medically necessary transgender surgery as determined under Aetna’s Gender Reassignment Surgery policy, a nationally-recognized guideline.

PeaceHealth is committed to an inclusive healthcare environment for all and does not discriminate based on sex, sexual orientation, gender identity or expression or any other basis prohibited by applicable federal, state, or local law. Throughout our 127-year heritage, we have been dedicated to embracing and celebrating the diversity of our communities, our caregivers and the individuals we are privileged to serve.